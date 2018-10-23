N.B. village’s removal of straight-pride flag is discrimination, creator says

The man behind a New Brunswick village’s straight-pride flag says he and his supporters are considering legal action or a political challenge of the municipal officials who took it down.

Glenn Bishop, a retired welder, says he is not the least bit anti-gay but is simply proud to be straight, and doesn’t understand why Chipman village officials removed the flag after a single day.

Bishop had watched Sunday as the flag was raised on a village flagpole – and then he returned the next day as LGBT activists celebrated its removal.

READ MORE: Small New Brunswick village removes ‘straight pride’ flag after backlash

Chipman’s village council issued a statement Monday afternoon saying the flag had been raised as a sign of support for all groups in the community, but it was removed as a result of “unintentional attention,” and based on residents’ feedback.

Comments had poured in on the village’s Facebook page from residents and neighbours criticizing the flag – black and white stripes underneath the symbols for woman and man – as harmful towards the LGBT community.

But Bishop called the flag’s removal discrimination against straight people, and says he and his supporters will meet soon to discuss next steps – whether it be through a court battle or perhaps a challenge at the ballot box in the next municipal election.

WATCH: Straight-pride flag removed

Bishop said he conceived the flag and it was made by a friend.