Canada
October 22, 2018 11:39 am
Updated: October 22, 2018 12:56 pm

Small New Brunswick village removes ‘straight pride’ flag after backlash

By Staff The Canadian Press

The "straight flag" flies near the marina in Chipman, N.B. on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.

Callum Smith/Global News
A A

A small New Brunswick village is facing a public backlash after its municipal council raised a “straight flag” over the weekend.

Chipman Mayor Carson Atkinson says the flag met the village council’s criteria because it “recognizes, accepts and respects the rights of individuals under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

READ: LGBTQ+ group urges N.B. candidates to adopt platform as election campaigns launch

Atkinson spoke Sunday to the importance of celebrating everyone in the community and said the council previously voted to raise the rainbow flag representing the LGBTQ community.

But comments have poured in on the village’s Facebook page from residents and neighbours criticizing the decision as harmful towards the LGBTQ community and urging the town to take down the flag – three black stripes over a white background.

WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at Pride event in Fredericton

Chipman’s office assistant, Janette Fanjoy, said today the rainbow flag was raised for the week of June 24, and the straight flag has also been scheduled to fly for one week.

Fanjoy said council is meeting today to discuss the community’s response to the flag.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Chipman
Chipman NB
LGBTQ
NB straight pride flag
Pride
straight flag
straight pride flag
straight pride flag Canada
what is a straight pride flag

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News