Ted Nugent ‘not good enough’ for Rock Hall of Fame, says David Crosby

Ted Nugent‘s latest rant regarding his place (or lack thereof) in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame went public on Monday morning. His words triggered an old feud with two-time inductee and former member of The Byrds, David Crosby.

Nugent has been eligible for the Hall since 2000, but has never been nominated. An interview with My Global Mind last week resulted in another anti-Hall outburst from the Stranglehold star. He described 18 years of not being nominated as “sacrilege, ultimately disrespectful and cruel.”

For the second year in a row, Nugent cried outrage about the Hall’s nominations.

“Abandon egos, bragging, and Ted Nugent speaking on behalf of Ted Nugent; is it or is it not vulgar, dishonest, and obscene that Grand Master Flash, Patti Smith, and ABBA are in the RRHOF but Ted ‘f**king’ Nugent isn’t? Is that the most outrageous and disgusting lie you have ever seen?”

While slamming other musicians, he admired the likes of Cheap Trick, Journey and KISS, saying they all deserved their inductions.

During the interview, Nugent challenged the journalist asking questions.

“I would like you to find a human being and walk up to, look at them eye to eye and believe them when they say Ted Nugent should not be in the RRHOF.”

Upon reading Nugent’s comments, Crosby jumped onto Twitter to voice his opinion about the Cat Scratch Fever rocker’s remarks.

“He’s not good enough and never will be,” he said. “[He’s] a hack player and [not a] singer at all. [He] couldn’t write a decent song if his life depended on it.”

That is really funny stuff ….he’s not good enough and he never will be ….a hack player and no singer at all ….could not write a decent song if his life depended on it https://t.co/vHzcSTMmPD — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) October 21, 2018

Nugent was quick to reply, sarcastically taking him down in a muddled and confusing Facebook post.

“David clearly is correct. for every music lover in the world knows that Michigan rockers don’t know anything about music [because] they named Ted Nugent the number one guitarist ever in Michigan. Poor David. Proof that substance abuse is not a victimless crime.”

This isn’t the first time the rock icons have butted heads. Following a visit to the White House in 2017, Crosby shared his thoughts on a picture of Nugent and Donald Trump shaking hands, saying, “This picture says it all. The two most insincere smiles in history. What a pair of a**holes.”

Wang Dang Sweet Poontang! pic.twitter.com/7iEAbq4vV7 — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) April 20, 2017

Nugent responded to Crosby in an interview with New York’s WABC Radio, saying, “He’s kind of a lost soul, and he’s done so much substance abuse throughout his life that his logic meter is gone. I feel quite sad for the guy.”

Nugent is a brainless twit ….I can out think him without even trying hard https://t.co/6PNLB6lTzi — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) April 21, 2017

That same August, Nugent claimed in an interview with Albany’s Q103 that his NRA membership and “political correctness” was keeping him out of the RRHOF.

As usual, Crosby fired back, claiming Cat Scratch Fever wasn’t worthy of the RRHOF. Nugent was quick to call him unhygienic — to put it mildly — in a brutal post describing him as a “bloated chemical repository carcass.”

poorsap davidcrosby bloated chemical repository carcass desperately seeks hygiene — Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) August 15, 2017

The official full list of 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees includes Def Leppard, Devo, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Rage Against the Machine, MC5, Roxy Music, John Prine, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, Todd Rundgren, Rufus and Chaka Khan and The Zombies.

If you’d like to see any of these particular artists be inducted into the Hall, you can cast your vote on the Rock Hall website.

There’s always 2019, Nugent.

