October 22, 2018 7:54 pm
Updated: October 22, 2018 8:22 pm

Online voting goes down, in-person voting extended in Kingston

Kingston's online voting system is down, and city officials are extending in-person voting hours until 9:15 p.m.

According to the City of Kingston, the number of people trying to vote online at the last minute crashed Kingston’s internet voting system, and in-person voting has been extended by one hour and 15 minutes.

Online voting was restored just after 8 p.m. and was also extended until 9:15 p.m. on Monday evening.

Kingston city officials say they were using a program called Dominion Voting Systems, which was unable to process the amount of traffic experienced on their internet sites. According to the city, other municipalities using the system had similar issues.

The city’s voting system crashed at 5:45 p.m. on election day, and city officials were unable to be restore it until just after 8 p.m.

Kingston’s city clerk made a declaration of emergency and has decided to extend in-person voting hours from 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, only 33 per cent of eligible voters had cast their ballot.

