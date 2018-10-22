Teen accused of brandishing knife at student in Peterborough schoolyard

A 13-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill a student at a Peterborough school on Thursday.

Peterborough police said on Monday that a teen was on school property when he allegedly engaged in a conversation with some students in the yard.

“During the conversation, the youth stated that he was going to kill a student at the school and is alleged to have produced a knife,” police said in a statement.

No one was injured.

Police say the students informed a school employee, who then contacted police.

The youth was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.