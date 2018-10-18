Teen charged with sexual assault at Peterborough high school

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged sexual assault at a Peterborough high school on Wednesday.

Peterborough police say the accused and a girl were studying in a school stairwell. It’s alleged that at one point when the girl was standing, the boy slapped her on the buttocks.

“She told the male that she did not want him doing that,” police stated.

The boy then allegedly grabbed the girl by the breast, police said.

The girl left the stairwell and reported the incident to school staff who in turn contacted police.

The investigation led to the arrest of the boy who was charged with sexual assault. He was released from custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 1.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act the name of a young person cannot be released.

The name of the school was also not released.