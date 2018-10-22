Nova Scotia dirt bike rider dies in collision at Meadowville motocross track

A dirt bike rider has died following a collision at a motocross track in Meadowville, N.S.

Pictou District RCMP responded to the crash on Sunday afternoon at a private recreational motocross track near Black River Road.

RCMP say the driver, a 48-year-old man from Tatamagouche, was riding a dirt bike and appears to have failed to negotiate a jump on the track.

People at the track called 911. Volunteer firefighters and EHS members tried to resuscitate the man, but despite their efforts, he died at the scene.

RCMP say an investigation into the crash is continuing.

