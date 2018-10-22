Four years after ‘tragic and senseless attack,’ Cpl. Nathan Cirillo remembered

Monday marks a sombre anniversary in Canadian history.
It was four years ago today that Cpl. Nathan Cirillo was shot and killed by a gunman while serving as an honour guard at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
The 24-year old Cirillo was a member of Hamilton’s Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders.
The gunman, Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, was shot and killed inside the Centre Block of Parliament.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a statement to mark the four-year anniversary of the attack.
“Four years ago today, a tragic and senseless attack at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill in Ottawa claimed the life of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, a sentry at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and left several others injured,” said Trudeau.
Two days earlier, 53-year-old Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent died after he and another officer were deliberately rammed by a car in a parking lot in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec.
The driver, Martin Couture-Rouleau, was shot dead by police after he rolled his vehicle into a ditch after a police chase.
The other unnamed soldier suffered non-life threatening injures.
“On this sombre anniversary, we remember Cpl. Cirillo and Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent, who was killed two days earlier in a separate attack in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec. Our thoughts are with their families and friends, and all those affected by these attacks,” added Trudeau.
“As we pay tribute to these fallen members of the Canadian Armed Forces, we also pay our respects to the brave first responders and members of our Parliamentary family who acted without hesitation to keep us safe,” the prime minister remarked. “As Canadians, we will not surrender to hatred, and let attacks like these divide us. In the face of cowardly violence and fear mongering, we will not compromise our most cherished values — freedom, democracy, diversity, and inclusion.”
“Today, I encourage everyone to show gratitude to the valiant Canadians in uniform, past and present. Their dedication and service protect and defend everything that Canada stands for.”
