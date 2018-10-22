Four years after ‘tragic and senseless attack,’ Cpl. Nathan Cirillo remembered

Monday marks a sombre anniversary in Canadian history.

It was four years ago today that Cpl. Nathan Cirillo was shot and killed by a gunman while serving as an honour guard at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

READ MORE: Soldier killed in what Harper calls ‘terrorist’ attack in Ottawa

The 24-year old Cirillo was a member of Hamilton’s Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders.

4 yrs ago today Corporal #NathanCirillo was shot & killed in cold blood, as he was guarding the tomb of the unknown soldier in our nation's capital. Please take a moment to share this message and to remember his service and humanity. pic.twitter.com/FINJslnoPr — Charles Adler (@charlesadler) October 22, 2018

The gunman, Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, was shot and killed inside the Centre Block of Parliament.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a statement to mark the four-year anniversary of the attack.

READ MORE: Bill Kelly: Remembering Nathan Cirillo

“Four years ago today, a tragic and senseless attack at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill in Ottawa claimed the life of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, a sentry at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and left several others injured,” said Trudeau.

Today, our thoughts are with the families & friends of Corporal Nathan Cirillo & Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent. As we pay tribute to these two brave men, we also pay respect to everyone who acted without hesitation to keep us safe four years ago: https://t.co/a1pQj25aM2 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 22, 2018

Two days earlier, 53-year-old Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent died after he and another officer were deliberately rammed by a car in a parking lot in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec.

The driver, Martin Couture-Rouleau, was shot dead by police after he rolled his vehicle into a ditch after a police chase.

The other unnamed soldier suffered non-life threatening injures.

Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of Hamiltonian Corporal Nathan Cirillo, and Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent. We will never forget them for their service or their sacrifice — and we stand united against hate. pic.twitter.com/7AQ3OGSpPS — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) October 22, 2018

“On this sombre anniversary, we remember Cpl. Cirillo and Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent, who was killed two days earlier in a separate attack in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec. Our thoughts are with their families and friends, and all those affected by these attacks,” added Trudeau.

On this day 4 years ago, Corporal Nathan Cirillo was murdered while standing guard at the National War Memorial in Ottawa. Let us never forget the sacrifices our brave men and woman in uniform make to protect our country from the forces of unspeakable evil in this world. pic.twitter.com/ImF7xuC228 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 22, 2018

“As we pay tribute to these fallen members of the Canadian Armed Forces, we also pay our respects to the brave first responders and members of our Parliamentary family who acted without hesitation to keep us safe,” the prime minister remarked. “As Canadians, we will not surrender to hatred, and let attacks like these divide us. In the face of cowardly violence and fear mongering, we will not compromise our most cherished values — freedom, democracy, diversity, and inclusion.”

WATCH: Stirring bagpipes as Canada remembers Cpl. Nathan Cirillo and Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent

“Today, I encourage everyone to show gratitude to the valiant Canadians in uniform, past and present. Their dedication and service protect and defend everything that Canada stands for.”