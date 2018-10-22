South Okanagan RCMP launch cannabis-impaired driving crackdown

RCMP in the South Okanagan certainly didn’t waste any time in cracking down on impaired drivers in the wake of cannabis legalization.

Police launched a roadside blitz this weekend in Penticton, Osoyoos, Oliver and Keremeos where they ticketed several drivers for cannabis possession.

One driver had their licence suspended for driving under the influence of cannabis, while several violations were cited for possession of cannabis within a motor vehicle, including two minors.

Six drivers, meanwhile, were pulled off the road for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Local officers are trained and prepared to deal with drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol,” RCMP said in a news release. “It is recommended that motorists do not drive under the influence of cannabis or alcohol. There can be criminal consequences in either case.”

“Persons who plan to possess, transport or otherwise use cannabis should also educate themselves with the related legislation (Cannabis Control and Licensing Act) to avoid penalties.”