Peterborough election cheat sheet: What you need to know before the polls

Today is election day for municipalities across Ontario.

In Peterborough, you can vote at 17 locations across the city, or online using your voter ID number, listed on your voter ID card.

Remember, online registration closes at 7 p.m. tonight.

“If someone’s not sure if they are on the list and they haven’t got a voter card and they want to vote, they can either attend the clerk’s office, or if you wish to vote in person, you can just attend any one of the 17 voting locations that are open and they will get you on the list and then allow you to vote,” said city clerk John Kennedy.

Kennedy says there is already an increase in voting turnout this year, especially with online voting.

“I think probably with the use of social media, it’s made information just that much more readily available and maybe faster, so I think it does put information out there to everyone that much quicker and that may also be part of it,” said Kennedy.

If you are voting in person, remember to bring your voter ID card, and a piece of ID.

Assistive technology will be available at the Evinrude Centre for the differently-abled or anyone with accessibility issues. Also, Peterborough transit offers free rides to and from voting locations — you just need to show your voter information card.

Polls and online voting both close at 8 pm. If you’re working and worried about making it in time, remember: by law, your employer must give you three hours to cast your vote.

If you have not received your Voter Information Card, contact the Clerk’s Office at Peterborough City Hall in person or by phone at 705-742-7777 ext.1022.

As of 10 a.m. Monday morning, 10, 055 people via the internet, and 6,643 voted in person.

Election Day Voting Locations

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre, 775 Brealey Dr.

Fire Hall No. 3, 839 Clonsilla Ave.

Evinrude Centre, 911 Monaghan Rd.

Roger Neilson Public School, 550 Erskine Ave.

Mapleridge Recreation Centre, 1085 Brealey Dr.

Westdale United Church, 1509 Sherbrooke St.

St. Theresa Catholic Elementary School, 1525 Fairmount Blvd.

Peterborough Public Library, 345 Aylmer St. N.

Community Services, 210 Wolfe St.

Knights of Columbus, 317 Hunter St. W.

Otonabee Valley Public School, 580 River Rd. S.

Peterborough Lions Club, 347 Burnham St.

Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School, 1009 Armour Rd.

Activity Haven Senior Centre, 180 Barnardo Ave.

Northview Community Church, 1000 Fairbairn St.

Edmison Heights Public School, 1111 Royal Dr.

Peterborough Zoo, Rotary Education Centre, 1300 Water St.

Full election details, including candidate lists, are available on the city’s website at peterboroughvotes.ca.