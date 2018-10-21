Peterborough mayoral candidates wrap up final day of election campaign

On the eve of the election, two-time mayoral candidate and incumbent Daryl Bennett was not doing any last-minute campaigning. Instead, the current mayor chose to spend time with family and do some bookkeeping at his business.

“The three things we heard at the door is that people were looking for total stability. They are very pleased with what has been going for the last eight years and they are looking for us to continue that over the next term of council. Development, cleaning up the downtown and looking at the infrastructure needs of the community and putting those as a priority is certainly what we will be focused on,” said Bennett.

Meanwhile, first-time mayoral candidate Diane Therrien had a different plan of attack. She was out canvassing in hopes of capturing as many votes as possible by encouraging voters to expect more.

READ MORE: The pending sale of PDI to Ontario Hydro is becoming an election issue in Peterborough

“I love this city and I will do the best job that I can in representing the constituents of our community. I really look forward to the opportunity, if I am able to earn it tomorrow. Regardless of the outcome, we’ve managed to talk to a lot of people and hopefully we get voter turnout up,” said Therrien.

Peterborough resident Jason Brown said he is casting his vote for the candidate who will best address two issues.

“The topics that are the most important for me, living in town here, are the issues of homelessness and the opioid epidemic,” said Brown.

Brown said he is seeing divided support among his friends.

“I support half of my friends, who agree with me, and the others who don’t, I just let them do what they’re going to do,” he added.

READ MORE: The pending sale of PDI to Ontario Hydro is becoming an election issue in Peterborough

A city source says 18 per cent of residents have already cast their vote.

On Monday, there will be 17 voting locations open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can also vote online using your voter ID number, which is listed on your voter ID card. Registration for online voting closes at 7 p.m.

For municipal election coverage, tune in to Global News Peterborough for a preview on The Morning Show and CHEX News at 6 for updates throughout the evening as well as the latest results. We will have a complete municipal election wrap-up on CHEX News at 11.

Election Day Voting Locations

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre, 775 Brealey Dr.

Fire Hall No. 3, 839 Clonsilla Ave.

Evinrude Centre, 911 Monaghan Rd.

Roger Neilson Public School, 550 Erskine Ave.

Mapleridge Recreation Centre, 1085 Brealey Dr.

Westdale United Church, 1509 Sherbrooke St.

St. Theresa Catholic Elementary School, 1525 Fairmount Blvd.

Peterborough Public Library, 345 Aylmer St. N.

Community Services, 210 Wolfe St.

Knights of Columbus, 317 Hunter St. W.

Otonabee Valley Public School, 580 River Rd. S.

Peterborough Lions Club, 347 Burnham St.

Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School, 1009 Armour Rd.

Activity Haven Senior Centre, 180 Barnardo Ave.

Northview Community Church, 1000 Fairbairn St.

Edmison Heights Public School, 1111 Royal Dr.

Peterborough Zoo, Rotary Education Centre, 1300 Water St.

Full election details, including candidate lists, are available on the city’s website at peterboroughvotes.ca.