U.S., Canada and Mexico should invest in Central America to tackle migration: Mexican president-elect

Mexico’s president-elect says he is suggesting to U.S. President Donald Trump that the United States, Canada and Mexico jointly tackle migration by agreeing to invest in development.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the countries ought to reach a deal to invest in Central America and southern Mexico, which are home to some of the region’s poorest areas.

Lopez Obrador made the comment Sunday as thousands of Honduran migrants streamed through southern Mexico hoping to reach the United States.

In the president-elect’s words: “He who leaves his town does not leave for pleasure but out of necessity.”

Lopez Obrador also reiterated promises of jobs in Mexico for Central American migrants fleeing poverty and violence.

He takes office Dec. 1.