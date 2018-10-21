World
October 21, 2018 6:50 pm
Updated: October 21, 2018 7:08 pm

U.S., Canada and Mexico should invest in Central America to tackle migration: Mexican president-elect

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Migrant caravan swells to 5,000 as it marches through Mexico

A A

Mexico’s president-elect says he is suggesting to U.S. President Donald Trump that the United States, Canada and Mexico jointly tackle migration by agreeing to invest in development.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the countries ought to reach a deal to invest in Central America and southern Mexico, which are home to some of the region’s poorest areas.

Lopez Obrador made the comment Sunday as thousands of Honduran migrants streamed through southern Mexico hoping to reach the United States.

WATCH: Trump makes migrant caravan the centre of midterm campaign

In the president-elect’s words: “He who leaves his town does not leave for pleasure but out of necessity.”

Lopez Obrador also reiterated promises of jobs in Mexico for Central American migrants fleeing poverty and violence.

He takes office Dec. 1.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Canada Immigration
Canada migration
Central America
Central American immigrants
Immigration
Mexico immigrants
Migrant Caravan
migrant caravans
migration

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News