Injured dirt biker rescued near Kelowna

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were kept busy on Saturday as they assisted in locating and retrieving an injured person for the second time in the same day.

Rescuers assisted BC Ambulance in responding to an injured motorcyclist from Alberta.

COSAR said a group of four off-road motorcyclists travelled from Alberta to ride the Bear Creek motorcycle trails.

One of the riders fell while trying to ride a steep slope.

The injury to the victim’s knee prevented him from exiting the trail. The man was located several kilometers from Bear Creek Main.

Seven COSAR members and a paramedic walked into the area and stabilized the leg.

Members brought the subject out by using a TrailRider chair.

The 47-year-old male was transferred to a waiting ambulance and transported to Kelowna General Hospital.

“COSAR would like to thank the CRIS Adaptive Adventures organization for the use of the TrailRider chair,” said a news release.

It was also used earlier in the day to evacuate an injured hiker in Peachland.