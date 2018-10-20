Hiker rescued from trail on Peachland’s Pincushion Mountain

Emergency crews spent almost three hours attempting to bring an injured hiker down from a trail on Pinchushion Mountain near Peachland Saturday morning.

The 46-year-old woman had broken her ankle near the peak of the mountain, according to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), a location that is about an hour hike from the trail-head.

Peachland fire crews along with paramedics and volunteers from COSAR began their efforts to rescue the hiker before 8 a.m.

A request for a winch-equipped helicopter was approved, but air support was not available to assist.

A COSAR team assembled with an adaptive long-haul stretcher and hiked the trail to bring the woman down.

She was said to be hiking with two other young adults.

Rescue crews emphasize wearing the proper footwear on a hike is crucial to staying safe.

Pincushion Mountain hiking trails offers sweeping vistas over Okanagan Lake that are popular for photographers, especially on clear days like Saturday.