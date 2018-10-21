Driver runs away on foot after 2-vehicle Brampton crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Peel Regional Police say a person is dead and another is injured after a collision in Brampton Sunday morning.

Officers say they were called to the area of Castlemore Road and Highway 50 with reports of a collision.

When police arrived on scene they said two people in one vehicle were both injured and one was pronounced dead on the scene.

Castlemore Road and Highway 50 closed for a fatal motor vehicle collision. One passenger pronounced at scene and the driver was transported to a trauma centre. The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene. The Major Collision Bureau is investigating. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) October 21, 2018

The extent of the other passenger’s injuries is currently unknown.

Officers said the driver of the second vehicle ran away from the scene on foot and has yet to be apprehended.

The Major Collision Bureau has taken over the investigation.