Man fatally stabbed inside TTC’s Kennedy subway station, 1 arrested
Toronto police say a suspect has been arrested after another man was fatally stabbed inside Kennedy subway station late Saturday afternoon.
Police and paramedics said emergency crews were called to the station, near Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East, just before 6 p.m. with reports of a fight involving two people.
During the altercation, the male victim was stabbed. Paramedics rushed the patient to hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Police said the suspect was found in the TTC station’s parking lot and arrested.
The homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.
Several bus routes were diverted to Warden station. Line 3 subway service was suspended entirely and Line 2 service to Kennedy station from Warden station was also suspended. Shuttle buses were ordered to service the affected stations.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.