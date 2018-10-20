Man fatally stabbed inside TTC’s Kennedy subway station, 1 arrested

Toronto police say a suspect has been arrested after another man was fatally stabbed inside Kennedy subway station late Saturday afternoon.

Police and paramedics said emergency crews were called to the station, near Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East, just before 6 p.m. with reports of a fight involving two people.

During the altercation, the male victim was stabbed. Paramedics rushed the patient to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Update: male victim has been pronounced deceased at hospital. Homicide has now taken carriage of the investigation. ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 20, 2018

Police said the suspect was found in the TTC station’s parking lot and arrested.

The homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.

Several bus routes were diverted to Warden station. Line 3 subway service was suspended entirely and Line 2 service to Kennedy station from Warden station was also suspended. Shuttle buses were ordered to service the affected stations.

As police investigate the tragic loss of life at Kennedy Stn, subway service is terminating at Warden Stn. Line 3 is suspended. Shuttle buses operating from Warden to McCowan Stns, stopping at all stations along the way. — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) October 20, 2018

Shuttle buses are operating both ways between Warden and Scarborough Centre. Buses are stopping at Kennedy Station via Passenger Pick up and Drop off. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 20, 2018