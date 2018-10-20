Culvert replacement to shut down route between Kelowna and Naramata

A section of a mountain road near Kelowna that was washed away by flooding in 2017, is about to undergo long-term repairs.

A culvert on Chute Lake Road, at the 8 kilometre mark on the south side of the Chute Lake Lodge, disappeared in May, 2017, when torrential rains caused Chute Lake to overflow and flood the creek.

Work was done in the month that followed to add temporary metal culvert pipes and boulders to rebuild the road.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation is now planning a permanent fix.

DriveBC reports that a multi-plate culvert will be installed between Oct. 25 and Nov. 8, requiring the forestry road that connects Kelowna and Naramata to be shut down during that time.

Record snowpacks and heavy rainfall have caused successive years of destructive flooding in many areas of the Okanagan Valley.