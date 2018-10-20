Lise Payette remembered at national tribute in Montreal

A national tribute is taking place in Montreal to honour revered Quebec feminist, author, journalist, politician and television personality Lise Payette.

Multiple Quebec dignitaries, media personalities and members of the public headed to City Hall to sign a book and offer their condolences to the family.

READ MORE: Lise Payette, Quebec politician and journalist, dead at 87

Payette passed away last September in her home at the age of 87.

J'encourage les gens qui le souhaitent à venir rendre hommage aujourd'hui à Mme Payette. Vous pourrez également offrir vos condoléances à sa famille et signer le registre de condoléances à l'hôtel de ville. #polqc #polmtl https://t.co/9ZbfJLDS0n — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 20, 2018

While in René Lévesque’s government, Payette held multiple cabinet positions and accomplished numerous feats, including beefed-up provincial consumer protection rules and bringing in changes to allow children to carry the surnames of both parents.

READ MORE: Tribute being planned for writer and former PQ cabinet minister Lise Payette

Payette’s family refused the offer of a state funeral because the late writer and politician was opposed to any ceremony with a religious connotation.

Instead, a tribute ceremony is taking place at the Impérial Cinema at 3:00 p.m., where Quebec premier François Legault is expected to deliver a speech.

With files from Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press