Tribute being planned for writer and former PQ cabinet minister Lise Payette

An official memorial ceremony is being planned for former Parti Québécois cabinet minister Lise Payette.

Quebec International Relations Minister Christine St-Pierre said Saturday that Payette’s family refused the offer of a state funeral because the late writer and politician was opposed to any ceremony with a religious connotation.

The Quebec feminist, author, journalist, politician and television personality died Wednesday at the age of 87.

While in René Lévesque’s government she held multiple cabinet positions and accomplished numerous feats, including beefed up provincial consumer protection rules and bringing in changes to allow children to carry the surnames of both parents.

St-Pierre says she’s in contact with Payette’s family to discuss the homage, which will likely be billed as a state tribute rather than a funeral.

She says the Quebec government is now reviewing its terminology and practices in regards to state funerals – proof, she says, that Payette remains a pioneer even after her death.