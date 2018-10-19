‘That shouldn’t be happening’: B.C. education minister responds to special needs complaints

B.C.’s education minister is responding to parents of special needs children, who are questioning how their children’s education funds are being spent

B.C. spends hundreds of millions of dollars on special needs education every year, but some parents say it’s not being used properly.

On Thursday parents of four kids spoke to Global News about what they say is a lack of support for their children at Grenfell Elementary, including little or no help from an education assistant.

Among them were Romer and Doreen Bote, whose daughter Christella has Down syndrome.

“She has a severe loss of hearing, the right ear doesn’t hear at all. And the left one is moderate to severe,” said Romer.

“We told the school that we felt she was being isolated, and this was not the first incident.”

Later on Thursday, while getting exterior shots of the school, Global News saw Christella alone and and sobbing outside.

Christella’s parents believe funding for special needs kids is not being distributed or used properly.

“They don’t allocate the money enough for the people that need to have that money to be spent the right way, especially for the kids that need help,” said Romer.

On Thursday, the Vancouver School Board (VSB) issued a statement saying that safety is always its first priority.

“We work with families on an individual basis, to plan and support students with diverse learning needs.”

On Friday, the VSB did not respond to questions.

When told about some of the children getting no services, B.C.’s education education minister, Rob Fleming, told Global News the situation wasn’t right.

“That shouldn’t be happening,” he said.

“The funding does come provincially and districts make decisions that should always be in consultation with parents and teaching with staff and administrators at school.”

Next year the B.C. government will introduce a new education funding model. Christella’s parents are urging more accountability in how those funds will be spent.