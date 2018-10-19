$900K Edmonton drug bust lands man in prison

A 50-year-old man has been sentenced in connection with a 2016 drug bust which, at the time, Edmonton police called the largest meth seizure in their history.

Hoa Tran was sentenced Friday afternoon to four years and five months behind bars. He pleaded guilty in November 2017 to drug-trafficking-related charges.

Tran was charged in June 2016 after police seized more than $900,000 in drugs.

The Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit was in the middle of a drug-trafficking investigation and pulled over a vehicle on June 22 due to “drug-related activity.”

Four kilograms of cocaine were seized from the vehicle. Officers then obtained a warrant and searched a home in north Edmonton where they said they found three more kilograms of cocaine and more than nine kilograms of meth.

Police said the cocaine had a street value of $525,000 and the meth had a street value of $384,000.

READ MORE: Edmonton Police Service makes largest meth seizure in its history

On Friday, the judge accepted a joint sentencing submission. Tran’s sentence includes a lifetime weapons ban and a $200 fine.

The judge said one of the aggravating factors in the sentencing decision was the large amount of drugs that were seized. Mitigating factors included Tran’s guilty plea, as well as a good work record, the judge said.