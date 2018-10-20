Police, university ready to enforce new party bylaw for Queen’s homecoming

Queen’s frosh week came to an end nearly a month and a half ago, which the Kingston police used as a dress rehearsal to prepare for homecoming.

READ MORE: 12 arrested, 462 charges laid during Laurier homecoming

Nearly 4,000 Queen’s University alumni will be on campus from Friday, Oct. 19 until Sunday, Oct. 21 — a number that could soar well above that with friends and family joining, said associate director of Queen’s alumni Sarah Indewey.

The alumni will likely be joined by students from other schools and non-students who partake in the excessive drinking and partying throughout the weekend, said Kingston police Staff Sgt. Chris Scott.

READ MORE: No arrests at off-campus Dalhousie homecoming bash

Kingston Police will be deploying 200 personnel each day and will also be using the new nuisance party bylaw. During frosh week there were over 100 people ticketed, and with the new bylaw, they will not have the option to pay for the tickets online or on the phone. Anyone ticketed is required to appear in court, whether they are from Kingston or not.

WATCH: Kingston police ready to enforce drug-impaired driving

The penalties may not stop with police enforcement. Queen’s University will review the names, which could lead to a suspension or an expulsion from school, said Kingston Police in early September.

READ MORE: Guelph police respond to 586 calls during Homecoming 2018

Indewey has been involved with Queen’s alumni since she graduated in 2001 and says the message has been sent out to the alumni attending on how they can ensure they have the most enjoyable weekend without causing issues for themselves and others.

Kingston police said that the number of alcohol-related arrests have decreased over the past five years and confirmed that they will not be bringing in officers from other communities to control the crowds as they did in previous years.