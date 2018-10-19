Nebraska wants tourists to know the state is ‘flat, boring’ and ‘not for everyone’

The U.S. state of Nebraska has a new pitch to tourists: “Honestly, it’s not for everyone.”

The Nebraska Tourism Commission has launched a tongue-in-cheek campaign that pokes fun at the state that’s “famous for our flat, boring landscape.”

“We’re just simply not on people’s shopping list for a vacation,” John Ricks, executive director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission, told ABC News. “You can’t change perceptions just by providing information, so we had to be disruptive in some way.”

The campaign was unveiled early this week and features print and online ads using self-deprecating humour.

“Lucky for you, there’s nothing to do here,” reads an ad featuring group floating down a river in a livestock tank.

“Festivals for everything from mud to testicles,” reads another, in a nod to a festival that features deep-fried sheep and beef testicles.

The tourism commission said based on previous brand research in 2017, they discovered consumers don’t really consider the state a travel destination, and don’t bother to put in time to research things to do in Nebraska.

“To make people listen, you have to hook them somehow,” Ricks told the Omaha World-Herald. “We had to shake people up.”

The state’s previous slogans include: “Nebraska Nice,” “Possibilities … endless” and “Send a Postcard from Nebraska.”

The new campaign seemed well-received on social media, with some suggesting other self-deprecating tags.

“More cows than people since 1827….oh wait that’s true,” Jeff Timm tweeted.

#HonestlyNE really? More cows than people since 1827….oh wait that’s true😲 — Jeff Timm (@jthusker) October 18, 2018

“Oh, no! I’m suddenly overcome with curiosity about Nebraska. Stinking effective campaign!!” another chimed in.

Oh, no! I’m suddenly overcome with curiosity about Nebraska. Stinking effective campaign!! #honestlyNE @NebraskaTourism — Count DraCuila (@neticall) October 18, 2018

Here’s a look at more social media reaction:

Love the new @NebraskaTourism campaign. Fantastic state to visit, although I am biased as I have only travelled across it on backroads! #Nebraska #VisitNebraska pic.twitter.com/PT23gAk6uq — Christian Masterson (@Christian45243) October 19, 2018

Love the snark about the new tourism campaign for Nebraska coming from the residents. It almost as if people think a tourism campaign is about appeasing the people that already live there. — Devin McDermott (@DevMcD) October 19, 2018

Gotta say the new Nebraska tourism ads pretty much hit it head on for a change. Some down home realism…. — G Mac (@feedthemfull) October 17, 2018

Nebraska just changed their tourism motto today and I’m honestly loving the self-awareness pic.twitter.com/xpr2oj0For — Cesen (@cesenmargeurite) October 17, 2018

Other possible state tourism slogans: Nebraska: Typhoid Free since ‘87! Nebraska: Now with indoor pluming! Nebraska: Your exes probably don’t live here! — Brett Baker (@BrettSBaker) October 17, 2018