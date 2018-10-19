Nebraska wants tourists to know the state is ‘flat, boring’ and ‘not for everyone’

The U.S. state of Nebraska has a new pitch to tourists: “Honestly, it’s not for everyone.”
The Nebraska Tourism Commission has launched a tongue-in-cheek campaign that pokes fun at the state that’s “famous for our flat, boring landscape.”
“We’re just simply not on people’s shopping list for a vacation,” John Ricks, executive director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission, told ABC News. “You can’t change perceptions just by providing information, so we had to be disruptive in some way.”
READ MORE: Nebraska woman was told she had allergies. It was brain fluid leaking from her nose
The campaign was unveiled early this week and features print and online ads using self-deprecating humour.
“Lucky for you, there’s nothing to do here,” reads an ad featuring group floating down a river in a livestock tank.
“Festivals for everything from mud to testicles,” reads another, in a nod to a festival that features deep-fried sheep and beef testicles.
The tourism commission said based on previous brand research in 2017, they discovered consumers don’t really consider the state a travel destination, and don’t bother to put in time to research things to do in Nebraska.
READ MORE: Nebraska panel denies request to amend Keystone XL pipeline ruling
“To make people listen, you have to hook them somehow,” Ricks told the Omaha World-Herald. “We had to shake people up.”
The state’s previous slogans include: “Nebraska Nice,” “Possibilities … endless” and “Send a Postcard from Nebraska.”
The new campaign seemed well-received on social media, with some suggesting other self-deprecating tags.
“More cows than people since 1827….oh wait that’s true,” Jeff Timm tweeted.
“Oh, no! I’m suddenly overcome with curiosity about Nebraska. Stinking effective campaign!!” another chimed in.
Here’s a look at more social media reaction:
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.