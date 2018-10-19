Student-run clinic in Saskatoon breaking barriers for those needing dental care

People in Saskatoon facing financial barriers to dental care now have a new option.

Four students nearing completion of their four-year dentistry program at the University of Saskatchewan are opening Direct Dental.

“We want to be able to address any barriers patients might have to oral health, and connect them with resources,” said Christopher Bertsch, one of the student’s behind the initiative.

READ MORE: Why dentists don’t want you to smoke pot

The walk-in clinic will provide emergency dental care for uninsured people or those who otherwise could not afford it.

“We are focused on delivering treatment for dental issues that are causing pain for the patient but, more importantly, in addition to our clinical services this program will provide advice and education on how to maintain oral health,” said Kristen Kezar, another student behind the clinic.

Local dentists, dental assistants, dental hygienists, and dental therapists will provide supervision and professional support.

READ MORE: Is it really that bad to chew ice?

The clinic, at 1528 20th St. West, will open its doors on Oct. 20.

It will be open on select Saturday afternoons between October and March. A complete list of dates can be found online at Direct Dental.