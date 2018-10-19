Canada
Body of missing boy drowned near Rockport found

Archive footage from Sept. 4: The search continues for a boy who drowned when a boat capsized on the St. Lawrence Rive near Rockport, Ont.

According to a Facebook post from a page called “Missing Boy Rockport Search,” the body of the 11-year-old Ottawa boy who drowned near Rockport, Ont., has been found.

Although it does not specify when the body was recovered, the post was published Friday around noon and says after “48 agonizing days” of searching, the boy’s body was found.

On Sept. 1, around 4 p.m. the 11-year-old boy and four adults were on a 26-foot speedboat on the St. Lawrence River near the Ed Huck Marine when the boat was capsized by a large wave.

The four adults survived, although two were taken to a hospital in Kingston with minor injuries.

The boat was recovered but the boy never surfaced. The cause of the incident is still unknown.

OPP did not respond to a request for comment.

