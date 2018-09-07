OPP suspend diving as search for 11-year-old boy continues

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have suspended the underwater search for the 11-year-old boy who did not resurface when a boat capsized last Saturday. The search above the water on the St. Lawrence River near Rockport, about 50 kilometres east of Kingston, continues.

“We will continue to evaluate and reassess our search efforts with changing conditions along the St. Lawrence. We remain committed to finding this young boy so we can provide his family and the community with a resolution,” Leeds County OPP detachment commander Mike Francis said.

Marine, ground, and air units continue to search grids and patrols along the river in the Rockport area.

On Saturday, Sept. 1, Leeds County OPP responded to a call of five people being thrown into the water when their boat capsized.

One adult and four children were involved in the incident. The man and three of the children were rescued and taken to hospital. One of the children, an 11-year-old boy, did not resurface and is still being searched for.

While the cause of the accident is still unknown, it has been reported that the boy was not wearing a life-jacket at the time.

OPP say the continued support of multiple departments from both sides of the border as well as the public is appreciated.