Sex crimes unit investigates incident at home in Calgary’s southwest

The sex crimes unit of the Calgary police is investigating an incident in the southwest neighbourhood of Altadore.

At around 10 p.m. on Thursday, police went to a home on the 1900 block of 48 Avenue S.W. for what they call “a check on welfare.”

The occupants were then taken into custody, including a female victim in her 20s and “several persons of interest,” said police in a statement.

A spokesperson with Alberta Health Services’ Emergency Medical Services confirmed that a woman in her late 20s with soft-tissue injuries was transported to Foothills Hospital in serious but stable condition. Police confirm that the woman remains in hospital.

Calgary police remain at the scene as of 10 a.m. on Friday.