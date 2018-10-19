Must-win game for the Eskimos on Friday as they face the B.C. Lions

Just two games remain for the Edmonton Eskimos in the efforts to secure a playoff spot for the 2018 Grey Cup playoff. The margin for error now for the Eskimos is razor thin as they get set for a crucial game on Friday night against the B.C. Lions from B.C. Place stadium in Vancouver.

If the Eskimos win on Friday they will improve their record to 9-8 and jump back into the crossover position in the Eastern Division; a win would also give the Eskimos the season-series over the Lions, giving them a virtual four-point cushion.

A loss by the Eskimos and they would be scoreboard watching during their bye next week. They would need the Calgary Stampeders to beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to stay alive in the playoff hunt. The Eskimos would then have to beat the Bombers in the final regular season game on Nov. 3 in Edmonton.

Last week, the Eskimos broke a three-game losing streak and kept their post-season hopes alive with a 34-16 win over the Ottawa Redblacks. Quarterback Mike Reilly passed for 369 yards and rushed for 72 yards while receiver Bryan Mitchell caught 13 passed for 190 yards and scored a 75-yard touchdown.

Defensive back Aaron Grymes says because of last week’s win it makes the stakes for Friday’s game even higher.

“These are the moments that you put all of that time and effort in the off-season and you put that time during the season in the meeting rooms,” Grymes said. “These are the games where those kind of things can pay off. More importantly it’s our next game, we need to win this game and not worry about what happens if we lose during our bye week.”

There’s one lineup change for the Eskimos as receiver Sam Giguere will come on for running back Pascal Lochard who has been placed on the one-game injured list.

The Eskimos will flip their ratio on in their receiving corps going with two Canadian starters with Natey Adjei and Nate Behar. In the secondary, Money Hunter will make his ninth start of the season beside at wide-side halfback spot beside Forrest Hightower who will move over to cornerback.

The following is the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Eskimos:

Offence

Quarterback: Mike Reilly

Running Back: C.J. Gable (Fullback: Calvin McCarty)

Offensive Line: Tommie Draheim-Travis Bond-David Beard-Matt O’Donnell-Colin Kelly

Receivers: Bryant Mitchell-Duke Williams-Natay Adjei-Nate Behar-Kenny Stafford

Defence

Defensive Line: Kwaku Boateng-Almondo Sewell-Jake Ceresna-Alex Bazzie

Linebackers: Adam Konar-J.C. Sherritt-Chris Edwards

Defensive Backs: Mercy Maston-Aaron Grymes-Neil King-Money Hunter-Forrest Hightower

The playoff scenario for the Lions is much simpler; if they can score a victory against the Eskimos they will clinch a playoff spot. After a poor first half of the season which saw the Lion earn a 3-6 record the team has reeled off wins in five of their last six games. The Lions are very comfortable at B.C. Place Stadium holding a 6-1 record which is the second-best mark in the CFL. On the flip side the Eskimos have a 2-6 record tied with the Lions for the second-worst mark in the league.

The Eskimos won the first meeting of the season against the Lions 41-22 on June 29 in Edmonton. The Lions evened the series at home on Aug. 9 with a 31-23 win.

You can hear live coverage of Friday’s game on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 6 p.m. The opening kick-off from B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver is 8 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Plus, hear analysis from former Eskimos offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.