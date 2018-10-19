Canada
October 19, 2018 11:15 am

Unclear how man found in cardiac arrest ended up in drained Rideau Canal: paramedics

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

The Ottawa Paramedic Service and firefighters responded to a 911 call shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Thursday and found a man lying in the mud in the drained Rideau Canal, underneath a bridge near the Shaw Convention Centre in downtown Ottawa.

Ottawa Paramedic Service / Twitter
A A

Paramedics say they still don’t know how a man ended up in cardiac arrest in the drained Rideau Canal on Thursday night – but they believe his chances of pulling through are “very grim.”

Story continues below

The Ottawa Paramedic Service and firefighters responded to a 911 call shortly after 10:15 p.m. and found a man, who appeared to be in his 30s, lying in the mud in the canal, underneath a bridge near the Shaw Convention Centre in downtown Ottawa.

READ MORE: Pilot seriously injured after small plane crashes in Ottawa’s west end

Paramedics began performing CPR on the man right in the sludge, which proved to be “quite challenging,” spokesperson Marc-Andre Deschamps said.

Deschamps said they then lifted the man out of the canal and continued CPR in an ambulance. He was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: Ottawa paramedics improved response times in 2017: report

The man had no other significant injuries, Deschamps said, which left paramedics stumped about whether the man had jumped or fallen from a bridge, or been walking in the canal before he collapsed.

There are two bridges close to the convention centre but Deschamps said he couldn’t confirm under which the man was found.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
first responders in Ottawa
Ottawa firefighters
Ottawa news
Ottawa Paramedic Service
Ottawa paramedics
rideau canal
Shaw Convention Centre

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News