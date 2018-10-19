B.C. municipal election 2018: Sechelt Indian Government District

Candidates

Advisory council

SBL 1 Advisory Councillor: Mary Adele Koyanagi

SBL 1 Advisory Councillor: William Scotland

SBL 23 Advisory Councillor: Rose Darland (unopposed)

SBL 2 Advisory Councillor: John Miller (unopposed)

SBL 19/20 Advisory Councillor: Douglas Stewart (unopposed)

SIGD At Large Advisory Councillor: Robert Werry (unopposed)

Boundary

The Sechelt Indian Government District (SIGD) covers a section of land under the municipal governance of the Sechelt Indian Band and is partially surrounded by the District of Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast.

This area borders the urban portion of Sechelt in the east at Xenichen Avenue. It continues south along the Sunshine Coast Highway to Selma Park Road, east to Reservoir Road and north to Delta Road.

An additional parcel of land included in the district is located in the Powell River Regional District.

Population (2016)

671

History

Members of the Shishalh First Nation have lived in the Sechelt area for thousands of years.

Members of the Sechelt Indian Band gained formal municipal governance of the SIGD area in 1987 with the signing of the Sechelt Indian Government District Enabling Act.

The law allowed the SIGD to qualify for the same types of benefits available to other B.C. municipalities along with the power to enact laws, bylaws and taxes in the manner of a municipal government.

Political representation

Federal

Pamela Goldsmith-Jones (Liberal)

Provincial

Nicholas Simons (NDP)