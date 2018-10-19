Valour FC holds try-outs at Investors Group Field

Winnipeg’s Canadian Premier League soccer team held try-outs Thursday afternoon.

Valour FC had over 200 players — 85 per cent of whom were Manitobans — on the pitch at Investors Group Field.

“We had a player come (from) as far as Japan,” said Valour FC head coach and general manager Rob Gale.

“It just shows the interest worldwide in the new professional league here.”

READ MORE: Ticket details announced for inaugural Valour FC season

About 20 of the participants will be invited back to day two of camp on Friday before the list is cut down again for try-outs in the spring.

Valour FC and the CPL kick off in April of next year. Gale feels that whoever makes the cut, his squad will be ready.

“You can watch the videos, talk to agents, but when you get the interactions with the players, that’s what we do it for,” Gale said.