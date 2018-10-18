missing person
October 18, 2018 7:22 pm
Updated: October 19, 2018 2:23 pm

UPDATE: Missing Vernon man found

Gerald Dakota Garton was last seen on October 11th, 2018.

UPDATE:

Vernon and North Okanagan RCMP said on Friday that Gerald Dakota Garton has been located, and is safe and sound.

On Thursday, police issued a press release stating that Garton was missing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

North Okanagan RCMP are seeking public assistance in trying to locate a missing Vernon man.

Police say Gerald Dakota Garton was last seen on October 11th, with friends and family stating that it’s out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Garton is described as being 25 years old, 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police department.

