New Saskatchewan Hospital nearing completion with input from patients

When the new Saskatchewan Hospital opens in North Battleford, Sask., signs of patient input will be clear around the 284-bed facility.

Before constructing the new $400 million hospital, patients were surveyed about what they’d like to see in the successor to the 104-year-old brick building.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Hospital closing its doors after 100 years

“In the old building, it’s always too cold or too hot, you know, it’s never kind of just right,” said Vikki Smart, Saskatchewan Health Authority executive director for primary health care in the northwest.

Along with improved temperature control, patients requested better air circulation and more natural light.

“When you have mental health issues, light is important … in the winter time during the dark seasons and whatnot,” Smart said.

Of the 284 beds, 96 are housed in the secure side of the building for people convicted of criminal offences.

The hospital also houses people found not criminally responsible and others who aren’t serving time.

After missing a target completion date of June 1, the new Saskatchewan Hospital is roughly 97 per cent complete, according to Derek Miller, executive director of infrastructure management with the health authority.

During a media tour Thursday, furniture, not including patient beds, hadn’t arrived.

Other required work includes “information technology, some systems work that still needs to be done and of course, the equipment that we need to put in,” Miller said.

Upon completion, an indoor courtyard will replace a basement coffee shop and canteen.

A ‘therapy mall’ includes a gift shop with art and furniture created by patients. A salon and apparel shop are also included to be run by patients at the hospital.

READ MORE: Free flu shots available in Saskatchewan starting Oct. 22

The ‘industrial therapy’ room expands on the woodworking program introduced at the previous hospital.

An internet café connects patients with family, friends, music and education.

“We wanted to maintain a home-like therapeutic environment for all of our patients accessing the site,” hospital director Linda Shynkaruk said.

Staff aim to begin moving patients into the new hospital in mid-November. Phased-in opening will occur over the next year or two.