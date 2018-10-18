What you need to know about consuming cannabis in Saskatchewan

Renters who want to use or grow cannabis in their homes should make sure they understand the specifics of their rental agreement.

Many residential landlords have banned people from growing and smoking pot in their units – and in some cases – the entire property.

“It’s legal now, but you still can’t have it in our apartment which I don’t really think is fair,”

“For me I think that’s ok because I have a kid and I don’t want that in my house,”

Even though you’re allowed to light up, many renters won’t be able to do it in their own homes.

“If you can’t enjoy your own property then there’s a responsibility for the landlord there too so that’s what landlords are responding to those types of concerns,”

Under the provinces Residential Tenancies Act, landlords can spell out a ban on growing and smoking cannabis.

Residential landlords like Altern, Broadstreet and Boardwalk banned smoking marijuana on their properties altogether while many more banned tenants from smoking inside their units.

“One of the things I’ve often thought might develop is a niche market for some landlords to permit smoking or cannabis smoking in their buildings,”

It’s similar to landlords that allow pets. But until then – if you think you can step onto the sidewalk and smoke – think again.

Although some cities like Halifax opted for designated smoking areas, smoking in public is banned across Saskatchewan with a $200 fine.

“Like everyone else there’s going to be a lengthy period of learning over the next couple of months as our officers get used to it and we start dealing with it on the street operationalizing the new law,”

But if you have nowhere to go and you’re desperate to light up, there is one option- go to another residence.