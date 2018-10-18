B.C. municipal election digest Oct. 18: This week’s top stories

After months of anticipation, voters in municipal elections across B.C. will finally head to the polls on Saturday.

Where to get election results

Global News will have complete coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, including a look at all municipalities and candidates across the province, along with information on how and where to vote.

We will have live, real-time poll results beginning at 7:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 20.

Tune in to our special election broadcast starting at 8 p.m. PT on BC1, radio, online and social media.

Join us on Global BC from 10 to 11:30 p.m.

You’ll be able to find results for your municipality here. Results will be updated throughout election night.

The final countdown

Heading into the final days before the campaign, Vancouver mayoral candidate Kennedy Stewart had a substantial lead in a recent poll, ahead of rivals Ken Sim and Shauna Sylvester. The survey found that many voters have yet to make up their mind, with some 33 per cent of respondents saying they were undecided heading into Saturday’s election.

One researcher notes that changing demographics could be a factor in Vancouver’s election, with neighbourhoods once regarded as party strongholds seeing a decline in voter population.

In Burnaby, a new poll is giving independent candidate Mike Hurley the edge over longtime mayor Derek Corrigan.

In Surrey, voter fraud allegations are posing new challenges for voters in a city where policing and public transit have been major issues.

New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote is running for re-election with three people putting their names forward to challenge him. But it’s on council where — if Cote wins again — he may be surrounded by some new faces.

On Vancouver Island, voters in Victoria face a simple question: do you want change or are you happy with how things are going?

After a tumultuous season of civic politics, Nanaimo residents are hoping the elections will give them a council that can deal with growing big-city problems.

In the Okanagan, Penticton’s incumbent mayor is hoping to win a crowded six-way race.

This week, we’re featuring races in these select communities:

Comox

Delta

Hope

City of Langley

Mission

Pitt Meadows

Port Coquitlam

Smithers

READ MORE: Find your riding and candidates here