October 16, 2018 12:25 pm

One-third undecided as voting day looms in Vancouver

By and CKNW

Global News
Independent Kennedy Stewart continues to have a big lead in the latest poll in the race for mayor in Vancouver.

The Research Co. survey gives him 36 per cent support, up two points from last week’s poll.

Ken Sim of the NPA continues in second spot, up three points to 23 per cent.

Independent Shauna Sylvester is also up three points, to 19 per cent.

Some 33 per cent say they are undecided heading into Saturday’s civic election, up from 26 per cent last week.

