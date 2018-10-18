Canada
Worker injured on the job in Stoney Creek

The ministry of Labour is investigating, after a worker was injured on the job in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton Police say around 3 p.m. Thursday, a 70-year-old man was injured while working inside a home in the area of North Service Road and Fruitland Road.

Preliminary information suggests the man fell, police said.

The man was taken to hospital with an upper-body injury.

