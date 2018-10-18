Worker injured on the job in Stoney Creek
A A
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a worker was injured on the job in Stoney Creek.
READ MORE: Ministry of Labour investigating three separate workplace deaths
Hamilton Police say around 3 p.m. Thursday, a 70-year-old man was injured while working inside a home in the area of North Service Road and Fruitland Road.
Preliminary information suggests the man fell, police said.
READ MORE: Roof rescue after house fire in Hamilton’s east end
The man was taken to hospital with an upper-body injury.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.