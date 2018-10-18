Edmonton restaurant shut down for cockroaches, improper storage of food

A downtown Edmonton restaurant has been shut down by Alberta Health Services for unsanitary conditions, including cockroaches in the kitchen.

According to the notice of closure dated Oct. 3, Taipan Café at 10627 – 97 St. was ordered to immediately close down. (Read the full notice below)

The notice outlines several unsafe food conditions including food left at room temperature, a cooler at the wrong temperature, staff handling cooked chicken without temperature control and raw meat bones and cooked chicken left thawing on the counter at room temperature.

AHS says food containers were also stacked without lids so the bottom of the container was touching the food below and containers of sauces were stored directly on the floor. AHS said it also found improperly stored raw meat and a grimey pot of broth. AHS said management couldn’t say for sure the last time the pot was cleaned.

“The above conditions were noted at the time of inspection and may not necessarily reflect all deficiencies,” the notice reads. “You are advised that further work may be required to ensure full compliance with the Public Health Act and regulations, or to prevent a public health nuisance.”

According to AHS, the restaurant had 13 breaches of the Public Health Act, among other codes.

Until the work outlined in the notice of closure was completed, AHS said the restaurant must remain closed.