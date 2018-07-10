Unsanitary conditions close 57 Manitoba establishments

Several Manitoba businesses have earned a failing grade.

In the latest health protection report, 29 restaurants, 28 pools and one body modification business have been ordered to temporarily close their doors due to health code violations.

Reasons for the closures include improper hand hygiene, handling and selling food under unsanitary conditions, inadequate water quality in pools and operating without a permit.

Thermea was slapped on the wrist for operating a pool with inadequate water quality. Canad Inns Destination Centre Transcona was written up for inadequate water quality in the pool, wading pool and whirlpool.

Cathay House on Regent Avenue didn’t have a proper mechanical dishwasher to sanitize utensils and tableware and overall the establishment was marked with poor general sanitation.

Niakwa Pizza on McLeod Avenue also took a hit for poor general sanitation, including unclean and unsanitized food contact surfaces and equipment and the staff washrooms are not maintained in a sanitary way.

Tavern United and Aaltos on Pembina Highway were dinged for handling and selling food under unsanitary conditions, and overall poor general sanitation with no hot or cold running water.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on Sterling Lyon Parkway was caught operating without a food handling permit.

A full list of establishments with closure and re-opening dates can be found here.