Cannabis NB yet to release sales totals from first day of legalization

If you thought lineups would disappear after the first day of legal cannabis sales, think again.

Cannabis NB stores in Moncton had lines of bundled-up New Brunswickers throughout the morning, into Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: NSLC ‘implementing measures’ to fix online age-verification process

But Cannabis NB officials have yet to release finalized information on sales.

“Over the next couple of days, we’re going to draw out that process a little longer. I know its an exciting time and everybody wants to know, but we want to ensure that we have due diligence done now rather than a future date,” says Mark Barbour, who is a spokesperson for Cannabis NB.

“Stay tuned for the next couple of days and we’ll have a grand total and be able to break down the days.”

WATCH: People line up in Halifax to buy first legal cannabis

A couple of customers did voice concerns about the supply in the Moncton stores.

“The only one that was above 25 per cent THC was completely sold out,” says on customer. “That was a little bit disappointing, but it is what it is.”

“Stock? Seemed to be going out pretty quick,” says another.

The majority seems to think waiting an average 15 to 20 minutes inside while a sales associate helps you is worthwhile.

“Customer service was really good,” says one visitor. “They come, they answer every single question, they ask you lots of questions.”

“It was really well laid out, very organized everybody’s very friendly,” says another customer. “They’re there to help you.”

READ MORE: NSLC ‘implementing measures’ to fix online age-verification process

Barbour says aside from debit machines going down for about 10 minutes, there weren’t any operational challenges on the first day.

He says stock for pre-rolled joints were the first item to go into “stock-out position,” but they’re working with producers to possibly speed up shipments.