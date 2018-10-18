Memorial fund honouring fallen Fredericton police officer Sara Burns now at $211K

People across Fredericton and around the world have opened their hearts and pocketbooks to donate to a memorial fund meant to honour a fallen Fredericton police officer.

The husband of Const. Sara Burns says she was a selfless woman who thrived to do good and help those in need.

“It’s really heart warming to know that so many people loved her and so many people loved this community enough to do this,” explains her husband Steve Burns.

With the latest donation from her husband’s business, the fund has grown to $211,000.

Burns was one of the four people killed in a Aug. 10 shooting allegedly carried out by Matthew Vincent Raymond

Const. Robb Costello, another member of the Fredericton Police Force, along with Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud were also killed in the shooting.

The constable was also remembered by her colleagues at her husband’s business, Bulletproof. Burns worked at Bulletproof before becoming a police officer.

“It would really warm her heart to see how everyone came together and really about her and the others, this event as tragic as it has been has brought this community together,” said Steve Burns.

“Sarah was always involved whenever we had social events or community fundraisers front and centre and defiantly an influence on our culture as an organization,” says Jeff Shaw, the Chief Operating Officer of Bulletproof.

A board will be formed to help determine how the Fredericton Community Foundation will disburse the cash, prioritizing charities that focus on mental health, education and policing.

Every year 3.5-per cent of the fund will be handed out through donations. What makes this a true legacy fund is the fact that never once is the principle value touched as it continues to grow.

“We have a motto, for good forever because that is the idea this money is put into the endowment and it stays there forever and so that is how ones legacy is built and how we’re able to memorialize someone for eternity really,” says Kate Rogers, the Executive Director of the Fredericton Community Foundation who is organizing the fund.

Her husband hopes one day to pass down the fund to his children to manage, a fitting tribute to his wife, as even in death it appears Sara Burns will continue to not only give back but to serve her community.