Public still have lots of questions about cannabis according to Regina police

If some calls to Regina police are any indication, then authorities may still have a lot of work to do informing people about the new world of recreational marijuana consumption in Canada.

Police in the Saskatchewan capital say they got seven calls yesterday about what is or isn’t legal on day one of the new marijuana law.

In one case, someone asked where the marijuana smoking section for bars and restaurants would be located.

They also say no cannabis tickets or charges were laid, noting that the busiest police officer on marijuana-related matters was Chief Evan Bray, who spent much of his day doing media interviews.

Saskatoon police also received no calls for service but had a few calls regarding what’s legal and what is not.