National casting tour for Big Brother 7 stops in Kelowna today

Think you have what it takes to appear on Big Brother? If you live in the Okanagan, a casting call is taking place today.

The casting call is part of a coast-to-coast tour in search of potential talent for Big Brother Season 7. The casting tour began on October 13th, with the Kelowna stop taking place on Thursday, October 18th at Dakoda’s Sports Bar, 1574 Harvery Avenue, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hopeful Canadians must be 19 years of age and older. Online casting will take place until October 28th at BigBrotherCanada.ca. For additional casting information, including a complete list of rules and eligibility, visit BigBrotherCanada.ca.

Below is a list of the remaining casting dates and locations:

Thursday, October 18

Winnipeg – Polo Park Shopping Centre, upper level between Spencer’s Gifts and Lucky Brand Jeans, 1485 Portage Ave., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. John’s – Sundance Kitchen + Deck + Bar, 30 George St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kelowna – Dakodas Sports Bar, Pub & Grill, 1574 Harvery Ave., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 20

Saskatoon – Cathedral Social Hall, 608 Spadina Cres. E, from Noon to 3 p.m.

Calgary – Cowboy’s Night Club, 421 12 Ave SE, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Montreal – BLVD44, 2108 Blvd. St-Laurent, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 17

Toronto – Corus Entertainment, 25 Dockside Dr., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Airing exclusively on Global in the 2019 broadcast season, Big Brother Canada plucks a group of hand-picked strangers from their homes, sequesters them from the outside world, and places them inside a house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones that capture their every move. Competing for a grand cash prize, the house guests battle in a series of challenges each week that empower or punish them, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests.