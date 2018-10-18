New ‘Miracle Mission’ fundraiser challenges everyone to support the Children’s Health Foundation: LHSC

The Children’s Health Foundation hopes Londoners will help them with a miracle.

Officials have launched a new campaign, Miracle Mission, which allows participants to set up a personal donation page through the campaign website. There, you can also find different ideas for fundraisers.

“If you’re with a business, do a dress-down day, do a chili cookoff, things like that with your coworkers. If you’re an individual, you can ask your friends and family to donate, you can have a bake sale, a car wash, things like that,” said spokesperson Rebecca Milec.

“Whatever interests you and what your passion is, turn that into a way to fundraise for kids.”

Milec also noted that 90 per cent of the equipment at Children’s Hospital and 100 per cent of the programming is funded through donations.

“We really rely on community support to make sure that when kids are sick they have access to the very best state-of-the-art equipment. As well, it goes to programs and services that really make the hospital experience better for kids when they’re sick, whether that’s the Child Life program that helps explain to them in kid terms what’s happening to them or Ollie the clown that comes by and makes them laugh and distracts them. Those kind of value-added programs aren’t possible without donors.”

The campaign runs through the rest of the year and donations will be collected during the Corus Radiothon in support of Children’s Hospital in February.

