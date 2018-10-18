Nova Scotia sells more than $660K in cannabis during 1st day of legalization

Nova Scotia is raking in the paper for selling the green stuff on Canada’s first day of cannabis legalization.

Beverley Ware, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC), says that the province conducted 12,180 transactions during the province’s first day of business in the legal cannabis game.

Ware says the transactions have totalled “just over $660,000 in sales” and that almost $47,000 of those sales were online.

The NSLC is the only licensed retailer allowed to sell cannabis in Nova Scotia. Twelve NSLC outlets sell cannabis. All but one of those stores sell both alcohol and cannabis.

The one NSLC outlet that will sell only cannabis is located at 5540 Clyde St., in Halifax.

You’ll also be able to purchase cannabis online at the NSLC’s online retailer.

An online access code will be required to explore the website and purchase cannabis products and accessories. The codes will be available free of charge at all NSLC stores.

However, as Global News reported on Wednesday someone has already figured out how to bypass the NSLC’s age verification process.

A spokesperson for the NSLC says that the Crown corporation is looking into the issue.

“This is not a security issue with our website, this is about social responsibility, and there is no connection to a customer’s personal information,” Ware said in an email, adding that when cannabis is delivered a customer must provide valid photo ID proving that they are at least 19 years old and live at the delivery address.

“Just as you would not provide liquor or cigarettes to a minor, it is illegal and irresponsible to provide cannabis to a minor.”