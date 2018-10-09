NSLC reveals how cannabis will be sold online in Nova Scotia once legalized

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) has revealed how it plans to sell cannabis online, and it’s going to require Nova Scotians get an access card code.

The crown corporation says they’ll launch their online retail site, myNSLC.com/Cannabis, on Oct. 17, the same day that recreational cannabis becomes legal throughout Canada.

They say that an online access code will be required to explore the website and purchase cannabis products and accessories. The codes will be available free of charge at all NSLC stores on Oct. 17.

Nova Scotians will need to present valid ID at an NSLC to get the access card and it will need to be entered every time someone visits the retail website. The NSLC says there will be no personal information connected to the access code.

The decision for the access card and the additional age-gating on the NSLC’s retail cannabis website came from Nova Scotia government.

“Our shareholder decided we should apply additional age-gating to the website. This decision was made to help ensure no one under 19 years of age has access to the website,” said Beverley Ware, a spokesperson for the Crown coporation, in an email.

Even though the code could hypothetically be passed on to someone who is under the age of 19, the NSLC says there will be additional age-verification systems throughout the online and delivery process.

“We realize this is not a perfect solution. Age verification will also happen when cannabis is delivered to the customer by Canada Post,” said Ware.

Nova Scotians will be able to purchase cannabis through retail website as a guest or by creating an account — which will require the customer to provide an email address, a mailing address, a password and to agree to the NSLC’s terms and conditions.

Creating an account will allow customers to check their order history, the NSLC added.

All of the online sales data will be stored on the NSLC’s database which is located in Canada.

The NSLC says that all of their employees are trained and the cannabis stores are ready for the Oct. 17 date of legalization.