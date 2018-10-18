Senior missing from Courtice

Durham police continue to search for a “vulnerable” senior from Clarington.

Thomas Etherington, 81, was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. leaving his residence on Varcoe Road in Courtice to go shopping.

Investigators continue to search for Thomas ETHERINGTON, a missing, vulnerable Clarington senior who was last seen yesterday. https://t.co/00YwIpBlA9 pic.twitter.com/lFTIKcyqbU — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) October 18, 2018

“He did not return home and extensive searches yesterday could not locate him. He remains missing today,” Durham Regional Police Service said Thursday.

Etherington is described as Caucasian, five feet nine inches with a slim build, thin white hair and wears eyeglasses.

READ MORE: Durham police search for missing fisherman in Lake Scugog

He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, and blue jeans and driving a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox SUV. He does not have a cell phone.

Police say he has a cottage in the Omemee area which was checked by the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police service.