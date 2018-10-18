Senior missing from Courtice
Durham police continue to search for a “vulnerable” senior from Clarington.
Thomas Etherington, 81, was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. leaving his residence on Varcoe Road in Courtice to go shopping.
“He did not return home and extensive searches yesterday could not locate him. He remains missing today,” Durham Regional Police Service said Thursday.
Etherington is described as Caucasian, five feet nine inches with a slim build, thin white hair and wears eyeglasses.
READ MORE: Durham police search for missing fisherman in Lake Scugog
He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, and blue jeans and driving a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox SUV. He does not have a cell phone.
Police say he has a cottage in the Omemee area which was checked by the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police service.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.