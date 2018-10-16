Durham police search for missing fisherman in Lake Scugog

Durham police are for a second day searching for a 31-year-old Toronto fisherman who went missing in Lake Scugog on Monday.

Police said emergency services were called to Centre Road and Crozier Lane on Scugog Island about a boater in distress at around 5:20 p.m.

Police said Phong Vu was alone in his canoe at the time it capsized. Witnesses found the empty canoe and called police.

“The water was rough. It looks like the canoe capsized and the gentleman was not wearing a life jacket,” Sgt. Mark Glionna said.

Members of Durham Regional Police North Division, along with the Marine Unit and Air1, are part of the search crew.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cst. Lang of North Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3977.

— With files from Jasmine Pazzano