Fire breaks out at Delta gas station

Catastrophe was avoided in Delta overnight after a gas station convenience store went up in flames early Thursday morning.

Several firefighters were spotted at the Husky station on Scott Road near Nordel Way around 2 a.m. dousing the flames.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is unknown. Fire officials say crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the nearby fuel supply and pumps, a big relief for neighbours and the firefighters themselves.

“There’s always concern, we had a bit of collapse from the awning section,” Delta Fire Department Battalion Chief Charlie James said.

“The pumps themselves if they had suffered extensive damage, there might have been some issues with residual leakage from the pump itself, but we were here early enough to protect those exposures.”