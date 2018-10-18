Trump appears to threaten USMCA deal when lashing out at migrant caravan

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to threaten the newly minted Canada-U.S.- Mexico trade deal over a caravan of Honduran migrants trying to reach his country.

“The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA,” Trump tweeted. “Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border.”

On Twitter, Trump said he wanted “Mexico to stop this onslaught,” or he will use the military to “CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER.”

Trump did not detail his military threat, nor his comments on the trilateral trade deal. Earlier this year, some National Guard members were deployed to the border on a limited mission that does not include contact with migrants.

More than 2,000 Hondurans are in a migrant caravan trying to reach the United States.

Mexico’s government says migrants with proper documents can enter and those who don’t either have to apply for refugee status or face deportation.

I am watching the Democrat Party led (because they want Open Borders and existing weak laws) assault on our country by Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, whose leaders are doing little to stop this large flow of people, INCLUDING MANY CRIMINALS, from entering Mexico to U.S….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

….In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught – and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

*with files from Global News